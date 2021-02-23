Father-to-be dies preparing device for gender reveal party

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

One man dead after gender reveal explosion

A New York father-to-be has died while setting up for his family’s gender reveal party.

Police said 28-year-old Chris Pekny was preparing for the event at his home here in Liberty.

He was working with a device meant to release colored powder.

The device went off, killing Chris Pekny and injuring his younger brother.

Michael Pekny suffered shrapnel wounds in his head and torso and has been getting care at a nearby hospital.

Mourners have placed candles and flowers at a diner the family owns.