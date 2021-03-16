Florida baby believed to be first born with COVID-19 antibodies from vaccinated mother

A baby was recently born in Florida with COVID-19 antibodies after the newborn’s mother was vaccinated when she was 36 weeks pregnant, according to WPBF-TV.

Pediatricians Dr. Paul Giblert and Dr. Chad Rudnick believe it’s a first.

“To our knowledge, this was the first in the world that was reported of a baby being born with antibodies after a vaccination,” Gilbert said.

The baby girl was born three weeks after her mother, a front-line health care worker, was given the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, doctors said.

“We tested the baby’s cord to see if the antibodies in the mother passed to the baby, which is something we see happen with other vaccines given during pregnancy,” Gilbert said.

The pediatricians published an article on their findings on medRxiv, saying there are some indications that newborns born to vaccinated mothers are still at risk for infection.

“Further studies have to determine how long will this protection last. They have to determine at what level of protection or how many antibodies does a baby need to have circulating in order to give them protection,” Rudnick said.

Gilbert told WPBF-TV that pregnant women are starting to be included in big pharmacy companies’ studies of the vaccine to learn more.