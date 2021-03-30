Google Maps to default to routes with lowest environmental impact

Google Maps won’t necessarily default to get you to your destination the fastest way possible anymore.

The company says instead the navigation algorithm will soon automatically select the most fuel-efficient route.

It will consider things like inclines and congestion to help you reduce your environmental impact.

But don’t worry about things taking too long. Google says it will only steer drivers to the greenest option when the estimated time of arrival is similar to other routes.

In situations where that would bring you to your destination much later, the app will show you other choices and let you select which one you want to follow.

Expect the change later this year.