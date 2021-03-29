Travel spikes with new pandemic-era air travel record, TSA says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Anyone who has flown recently is in good company as Sunday set a new record with the highest number of air travelers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.57 million people Sunday.

One year ago, about 180,000 people took to the skies in America. A year before that, the number was 2.5 million.

Close to 10 million people have flown in the last week as spring break continues for students across the nation.

The trend is worrying health experts because only 15.5% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With many states easing restrictions, new infections are once again on the rise.