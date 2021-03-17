87ºF

More than 1 million screened for 6th straight day, TSA says

Over 7.5 million people passed through U.S. airports since Thursday

Air travel continues to soar.

Despite warnings from health officials, more people are taking to the skies to get where they are going.

The Transportation Security Administration has screened more than a million people at airports for six straight days.

That’s a streak not even seen during the peak holiday season.

More than 7. 5 million people have passed through U.S. airports since Thursday.

But the bigger numbers are still only about half of what travel figures were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines say passengers aren’t booking months in advance right now, instead, they are watching infection trends and only planning travel a few weeks out.

