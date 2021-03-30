No travel needed: Louvre puts its collection online

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The arguably most famous museum in the world is taking its collection online for all to see. That means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in creating a “renaissance,” if you will, for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

But now, 480,000 plus pieces of art will be on display virtually on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials said the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free but images can’t be downloaded or shared.