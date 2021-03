Sabra dipping company is voluntarily recalling certain 10-ounce containers of its classic hummus.

A routine screening found potential salmonella in one tub, although no one has reported getting sick.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

The recall applies to hummus produced Feb. 10 with a “best before” date of April 26.

The affected containers were distributed in sixteen states, including Florida.