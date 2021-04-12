First dog Major Biden will undergo training after two biting incidents

Major Biden is getting additional training after two biting incidents.
The first lady’s press secretary says the German Shepherd will have private training, away from the White House, for a few weeks.
[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]
It is meant to help him adjust to life at the White House.
Last month, Major bit a secret service agent and a national park service worker.
The White House referred to both incidents as “nips.”