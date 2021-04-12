News

First dog Major Biden will undergo training after two biting incidents

Training meant to help dog adjust to living in White House

CNN Newsource

Tags: 
Major
,
White House
,
Dog
,
Training
A handler walks Major, one of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs, Monday, March 29, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Major Biden is getting additional training after two biting incidents.

The first lady’s press secretary says the German Shepherd will have private training, away from the White House, for a few weeks.

[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]

It is meant to help him adjust to life at the White House.

Last month, Major bit a secret service agent and a national park service worker.

The White House referred to both incidents as “nips.”

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.