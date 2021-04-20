President Biden calls George Floyd’s family ahead of verdict

In this image from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he testifies as Hennepin County Judge PeterCahill presides over court Monday, April 12, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

President Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd’s brother on Monday as the jury deliberates the case against Derek Chauvin.

Philonise Floyd said Biden called to deliver well wishes and to let the family know he was praying for them.

The White House is closely monitoring the trial and aides are considering or drafting statements for Biden to deliver, either in person or in writing, once a verdict is delivered.

The jury is deciding whether Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, should be charged with Floyd’s death.

More than 3,000 National Guard members have been activated in the Twin Cities to protect people, property, and protesters.

They have not been issued any riot control agents.