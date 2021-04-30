Florida lawmakers dodge delay implementing student athlete pay but with a last minute addition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With minutes left in the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers on Friday reversed course on delaying the implementation of a law allowing student athletes at Florida colleges and universities to profit from their names and images --- with a controversial addition.

The last-minute play came together following a huddle involving a former college athlete-turned-state senator, a former GOP House speaker who’s now the president of Florida State University and the head of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Lawmakers on Wednesday tucked into a wide-ranging education bill (SB 1028) a provision that would have pushed back until next year the effective date of a name, image and likeness law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last summer.

The education bill also was amended Wednesday to include a controversial provision that would ban transgender female athletes from participating in girls’ high-school or women’s college sports teams. A Senate stand-alone bill designed to keep transgender female athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s teams failed to make it to the floor for a full vote.

And on Friday, possible fallout from the transgender athlete ban was added to a measure designed to give state colleges and universities more time to prepare for the possible payment of student athletes.

The law permitting athletes to profit, set to take effect in July, is aimed at allowing collegiate athletes to get paid for things such as autographs and be able to monetize social media accounts, such as YouTube.

News of a potential delay to the law prompted reactions from head coaches and athletes at some of Florida’s largest university athletic programs.

