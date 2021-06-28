Florida mayor orders condo inspections in wake of building collapse

In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In the wake of the Florida condo collapse, many nearby cities are calling for inspections of their buildings.

Sunny Isles Beach, about 5 miles north of Surfside, is starting to review protocols for older buildings.

“We are immediately putting in plans to check 59 buildings that are either at the 40-year mark or have just went through the 40-year recertification, because ultimately, we need to understand if there was anything that was missed, anything that we can do, how we can help, how we can mitigate for something,” Sunny Isles Beach Acting Mayor Larisa Svechin said.

Inspectors are looking at plans and going out to see the structures in person.

Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed last week, killing at least nine people. More than 150 remain unaccounted for.

It’s still unclear what caused the collapse.