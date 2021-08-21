AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee teen last seen in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a 17-year-old girl missing from McMinn County, Tennessee.

Autumn Turner was last seen in St. Augustine, Florida, according to a report from News 6 sister station News4Jax.

[TRENDING: Researchers: Here’s how soon Fla. could reach herd immunity | Rare ‘true’ Blue Moon rises this weekend | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and a light-colored backpack. Turner has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

Pls share! FL AMBER Alert: Autumn Turner, a white female, 17 years old, may be with Jacob Flournoy, a white male, last seen in the St. Augustine area. If you have any information please contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/Ou5p5oR7Xt — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 21, 2021

She may be with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark t-shirt, red basketball shorts and a light-colored backpack. He has a tattoo of the name “Paris” on his forearm and the initials “JSF” on his upper arm.

If you have any information about where Autumn Turner is, please call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 (FL-MISSING) or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.