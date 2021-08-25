Four years later, you still won’t believe these photos, stats from Hurricane Harvey

Rescue workers and volunteers help to save residents of an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017 (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Four years later, and in some ways, Texas is still reeling from the historic and catastrophic Hurricane Harvey.

The massive storm made landfall Aug. 25, 2017, near the Texas Gulf Coast, and the ensuing rainfall swamped the Houston area, among other regions.

Scroll through these emotional photos below to re-live the powerful situation that gripped Texas and its neighboring states just four Augusts ago.

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the “most terrifying event in his life,” when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on Aug. 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Harvey, a Category 4 storm, brought winds that packed a punch -- they were up to 130 miles per hour at one point. Many areas saw gusts topping 100 mph, which led to the destruction of many houses and buildings.

Shardea Harrison looks on at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai Harrison, being held by Dean Mize as he and Jason Legnon used his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding on Aug. 28, 2017 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Harvey lingered over Houston for four days, overflowing two reservoirs and flooding several highways, along with 25 to 30 percent of Harris County.

The tropical storm dropped 40 to 61 inches of rain in parts of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

The storm caused billions of dollars in damage.

Only Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused more in damage, ringing in at $160 billion, according to weather.com.

A cat tries to find dry ground around an apartment complex (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Harvey wasn’t considered a hurricane the whole week. It was downgraded Aug. 26 to a tropical storm.

Tens of thousands of people sought temporary shelter as the system moved through.

Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017 (Win McNamee/Getty Images).

One trillion gallons of water were dumped on the Houston region in the four days the storm moved over the area, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.

Larry Koser Jr., at left, and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside Larry Koser Sr.'s house after it was flooded by heavy rains in the Bear Creek neighborhood of West Houston (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images).

It is estimated that 70 percent, or 1,300 square miles of Harris County's 1,800 square miles, were covered with 1 1/2 feet of water, officials said.

People evacuate their homes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Harvey was considered one of the worst weather disasters in U.S. history.

Texas officials said 82 people died as a direct result of the storm.

A road is covered by floodwater left in the wake of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 31, 2017 (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her home (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey is photographed aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017 (NASA via Getty Images).

The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of West Houston, where residents are rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images).

A home is surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2017 (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate from their home (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

LaMarcus McCray and Allan Sommer, shown left to right, push a boat through a flooded neighborhood as they help bring items out of a friend’s home in an area where a mandatory evacuation was still under effect (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Residents post a warning to looters as they recover from the damage to their homes (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search-and-rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Oscar Peru of U.S. Customs and Border Protection searches for flood victims from a helicopter (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Residents in a neighborhood near the Barker Reservoir return to their homes to collect belongings Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston (Win McNamee/Getty Images).

A section of U.S. 90 sits under 16 feet of water on Sept. 3, 2017 in Houston (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

Christine Garcia relaxes with her 8-year-old daughter Mia in the Channelview High School gym, which was turned into an evacuation shelter flood victims (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

People wait for a rescue boat as they flee their homes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).