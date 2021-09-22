Some September child tax credit payments delayed

Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the IRS.

They were expecting to receive the monthly installment by Sept. 15.

The IRS said it distributed $15 billion in credit to about 35 million families last week.

The agency is aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.