Not Florida: Man arrested with alligator in car

Alligator found in floorboard of California car during arrest, police say

Police arrested a wanted felon and then found an alligator in his car, they said. You’d think this took place in Florida but it didn’t.

Anderson Police Department in northern California had a run-in with a live gator during a traffic stop, according to its Facebook post.

Police said they were called to a possible DUI driver and when they located the parked vehicle and identified the driver as Tyler Watson, 29, he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

While not arrested for a DUI after an evaluation, police said Watson was arrested for his warrant.

Once under arrest, police said Watson alerted officers he had a live alligator on the floorboard of his vehicle.

“Officers looked into the vehicle and found there was in fact a live alligator,” the Facebook post said.

Animal Control officers and a California Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Warden were called to the scene to assist and take possession of the alligator, police said.

Watson faces additional criminal charges for unlawful possession of the alligator, according to police.

The man told police the alligator was his friend’s and had been caring for it since his friend’s arrest a week prior, according to the Facebook post.