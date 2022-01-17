Collier County troopers find 12-foot alligator on side of highway

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County troopers made the type of traffic stop you only see in Florida on Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers found a 12-foot alligator on the side of Interstate 75.
[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Officials said they were trying to keep the gator from traveling in the lanes near mile marker 78.
FHP urges drivers to proceed with caution.
Travel advisory: Troopers are trying to keep this 12 foot 🐊 from the Interstate 75 travel lanes @ mile marker 78 in Collier County on 🐊 Alley!— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 17, 2022
Please drive cautiously! pic.twitter.com/EzX3BgQNt6