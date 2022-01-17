60º

Collier County troopers find 12-foot alligator on side of highway

Troopers say alligator near I-95 at mile marker 78

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

A 12-foot alligator waits on the side of Interstate 95 in Collier County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County troopers made the type of traffic stop you only see in Florida on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers found a 12-foot alligator on the side of Interstate 75.

Officials said they were trying to keep the gator from traveling in the lanes near mile marker 78.

FHP urges drivers to proceed with caution.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

