Collier County troopers find 12-foot alligator on side of highway

A 12-foot alligator waits on the side of Interstate 95 in Collier County.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County troopers made the type of traffic stop you only see in Florida on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers found a 12-foot alligator on the side of Interstate 75.

Officials said they were trying to keep the gator from traveling in the lanes near mile marker 78.

FHP urges drivers to proceed with caution.

