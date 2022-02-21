Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, this bat falcon was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The agency posted two photos of the bird on Facebook last week.

Ad

Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge said that based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge says the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America and Trinidad.