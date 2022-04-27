Anheuser-Busch to brew Ukrainian beer in US

Anheuser-Busch’s plans to bring Ukraine’s most popular beer to the U.S.

Drink beer, give back.

That’s the plan behind Anheuser-Busch’s efforts to bring Ukraine’s most popular beer to the U.S.

[TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World community | Video showing 1-year-old being slapped leads to woman’s arrest, Sanford police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Starting in May, Chernigivske will be brewed in New Jersey and sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

Ad

The beer’s sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard-hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: