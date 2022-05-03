Teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

Teens have a healthy alternative this summer to sitting around watching TV and playing video games all day.

Planet Fitness is letting high school teenagers ages 14-18 work out for free at any location from May 16 to Aug. 31. as part of the gym’s High School Summer Pass.

Registration doesn’t start until May 16 but if you enter your information on Planet Fitness’ website, you’ll get an email reminder when registration opens.

Teens who sign up for the High School Summer Pass will be entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes, where one teen in each state will be awarded a $500 scholarship.

There’s a $5,000 grand prize scholarship as well.

“If you sign up, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship, with one awarded per state,” the website reads. ”Plus, you’ll be entered to win a $5,000 grand prize scholarship.* No gimmicks. No gotchas. Just good vibes. *For complete Official Rules, eligibility, and free entry details, visit https://www.planetfitness.com/sweepstakes-rules.”