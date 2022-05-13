WATCH LIVE: Ax-1 astronauts discuss historic trip to space station

HOUSTON – The all-private crew of April’s Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station will participate in a discussion Friday morning to recap their experience, taking questions during a live news conference.

Ax-1 Pilot Larry Connor, Commander Michael López-Alegría and Mission Specialists Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe will join Axiom Space President and CEO Michael Suffredini for the sit-down, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, according to the company’s website.

History was made Friday when the first private crew lifted off from Florida's Space Coast to the International Space Station.

Connor, López-Alegría, Pathy and Stibbe comprised the first all-private crew to visit the ISS, making the trip in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule April 8.

The mission was originally expected to last eight days as the private astronauts were kept busy with science experiments, but undocking was postponed for almost a week due to unfavorable weather at the splashdown site, with the capsule returning to Earth on April 25.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.