Ax-1 astronauts undock from space station, set for splashdown off Florida

An all-private astronaut crew undocked from the space station on Sunday and is scheduled to splash down off Florida on Monday afternoon.

That crew — comprised of Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy — departed the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at 9:10 p.m. EDT, according to the mission timeline.

It’s the same capsule that carried the four astronauts to the ISS April 8 for what would have been eight days of scientific experiments, yet unfavorable weather conditions back at home have already postponed the undocking and splashdown of the Ax-1 mission multiple times.

According to the current timeline, the capsule will return to Earth via splashdown off the Florida coast around 1 p.m. Monday.

As of now, Jacksonville is the target for the splashdown location.

“We wish the Axiom 1 crew God speed,” said Tom Mashburn, Crew-3 pilot. “Thanks Mike, L.A. for your leadership as well as commander of the Axiom 1 mission. Safe travels and I hope you have a soft splashdown and calm seas when you get back home.’’

Axiom-1 crew members reach the I.S.S.

Back on the ground, the next team of Commercial Crew astronauts, Crew-4, is prepping to launch.

NASA says it won’t launch Crew-4 until two days after Axiom 1 comes home.

SpaceX said the Crew-4 astronauts did a launch rehearsal this past Wednesday and are ready to go once Axiom 1 returns home first.

The Axiom crew has spent days at the ISS doing experiments on heart health, aging and stem cells.

News 6 will plan to stream the undocking live at the top of this story when coverage begins.