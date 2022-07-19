For DeSantis, money flows from Alabama to Wyoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for re-election in November, he has drawn attention across the country as a potential 2024 candidate for president.

With that has come cash. Lots of cash.

In big chunks and pocket change. From Tallahassee to Honolulu.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Since the beginning of this year, DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, has raised at least $56.2 million. Money has flowed into the committee from every state and Washington, D.C, with at least $29.2 million coming from outside Florida, according to a state campaign-finance database.

Ad

Here are some takeaways from DeSantis’ national fundraising from Jan. 1 through July 8. This only looks at contributions to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee and does not include separate dollars landing in DeSantis’ campaign account.