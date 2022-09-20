FDA warns to not cook chicken in NyQuil amid new social media challenge

The FDA has a warning for people and one the agency probably didn’t expect the need to make. Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil.

Seems pretty obvious — and quite frankly — not a tasty option either.

But a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook their poultry in the basic ingredients in NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

And this one is dangerous, even if you don’t eat the chicken.

That’s because the FDA says boiling medication can change its properties making it more concentrated.

Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This isn’t the only dangerous challenge involving over-the-counter meds.

