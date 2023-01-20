Judge grants state’s motion for 6-member jury in trial of Florida teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A motion hearing was held Friday afternoon in the case of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in 2021, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.

Ahead of the hearing, the attorney representing Fucci filed new motions, including a request for a 12-member jury for the trial. The request came after the State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit filed a motion last week to impanel a six-member jury.

[TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from Florida roads in 2022 | University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery | Become a News 6 Insider]

During Friday’s hearing, the judge sided with the state on the jury decision, granting the state’s motion for a six-member jury and rejecting Fucci’s attorney’s motion for a 12-member jury.

In the other newly-filed defense motions, Fucci’s attorney asked the judge to prevent the state from showing the jury satanic drawings that detectives said were located in Fucci’s bedroom during their investigation, as well as several knives that were taken as evidence from bedrooms in Fucci’s house — not a knife pulled from an area pond. The attorney argued that Fucci was not the artist of the drawings and that during a deposition, one child said they were responsible for them and gifted them to Fucci. The state on Friday agreed not to use the drawings in the trial. As for the knives, the state only wants to include testimony, and the judge said no other knives or photos of knives can be used.

In addition, Fucci’s attorney requested all cellphone evidence be suppressed. That motion states that six cellphones were seized during the investigation, and Fucci’s lawyer argues the court should prohibit “text messages, images, photos, music, videos, and song lyrics, because the items are unduly prejudicial and would be used by the State for the primary purpose of inflaming the passions of the jurors.” The motion goes on to propose: “In the alternative, Defendant seeks an order to have the State of Florida identifying what precisely they intend to introduce into evidence from the individual cell phones in evidence.” On Friday, the judge tabled this motion until next week. The state will narrow down and disclose what specifically they plan to bring into evidence.

Fucci, now 16, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day in 2021 in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the St. Johns County neighborhood where Bailey also lived. Fucci, who was 14 at the time, was arrested in the early morning hours of the next day. Home surveillance videos show the two teens walking through the neighborhood and then only Fucci returning home.

He is being tried as an adult, although he was 14 at the time of his arrest. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Fucci has been in the Duval County jail pending his trial because the jail in St. Johns County does not have a juvenile wing.

A docket sounding is scheduled for Feb. 1, and jury selection is set to begin Feb. 6. The date of the final pretrial hearing has not yet been determined.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: