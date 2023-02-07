IRS offers face-to-face help on some Saturdays throughout tax season

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s tax season and the Internal Revenue Service is offering people a chance to get face-to-face tax help on some upcoming Saturdays.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers are opening across the country on one Saturday each month through tax season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer in-person tax help. No appointment is needed.

The TACs are also open during the week by appointment.

The IRS said the centers will be open on the following Saturdays:

Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The IRS has a TAC in Maitland at 850 Trafalgar Court, near Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard.

The other TACs in Florida are located in Miami and Plantation.

People seeking help should have their current government-issued photo ID, Social Security cards for their household and any IRS letters, notices or related documents.

The IRS said if you are seeking standard income tax return preparation help, you should contact the following:

You can also use IRS Free File to file your taxes online if you or your family made $73,000 or less in 2022.

There is also a Department of Defense program to file taxes if you are a member of the military that is free called MilTax.

