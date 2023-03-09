IRS offers face-to-face tax assistance Saturday in these Florida locations

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building May 4, 2021, in Washington. A private company, enQ, lets those who are willing to pay jump to the front of the line to get their phone calls answered at the IRS. That has attracted the attention of lawmakers who want the IRS to investigate the company's impact on the agency's phone capacity. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service will offer taxpayers face-to-face help this Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Florida:

850 Trafalgar Court, Maitland, FL 32751

51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

3848 W. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

During these Saturday hours, walk-ins will be accepted for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. Tax return preparation is not a service provided at IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs).

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or if they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours. For a snapshot of the most requested customer service topics, see Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.

Come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents with them on Saturday:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address.

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

All IRS Forms and Publications , find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications. Those without access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.

