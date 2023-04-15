Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Miami boy deemed safe, authorities say

MIAMI – UPDATE- Oliver Williams, a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Miami on Saturday and considered endangered, is safe, according to an update sent around 12 p.m. from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No specifics about the boy’s disappearance were immediately shared as FDLE referred such questions to Miami police.

ORIGINAL- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for Oliver Williams, a 3-year-old boy missing out of Miami and considered endangered, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Williams was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami. He may be in the company of an unknown Black male who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt; they may be traveling in a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, FL tag No. 34BGWE.

Williams was last seen wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake belt displaying the text “TMNT,” which stands for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” along with black and green shorts and multicolored Crocs. He’s 3 feet tell, weighs 30 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair in cornrows, according to an FDLE flyer.

Anyone with knowledge of Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

