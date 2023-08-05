Second suspect faces charges in deadly Port Orange shooting

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police announced a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a homicide that took place on Sept. 1, 2022.

According to a news release, Raheem J. Heath was taken into custody on Friday in Miami “with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.”

Police said Heath was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants to include four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the September shooting death of Ta’ronn Brown in Port Orange.

Heath is the second suspect that faces charges related to Brown’s homicide, Port Orange police said.

In July, police said 19-year-old McKenzy Nazien – who was already in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on an unrelated robbery charge – will face charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

Heath is currently in custody on no bond in Broward County, Florida.

If anyone has further information concerning this investigation, please contact Port Orange Police Department Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897 or jfischetti@port-orange.org.

