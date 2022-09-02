1 killed in Port Orange shooting, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man was found dead Thursday evening from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

At approximately 5:57 p.m., police responded to 3635 Nantucket Island Drive after reports came in about a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, police found the man, who was already dead, according to a release by the department.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects.

No further details are available at this time. POPD stated that additional information would be released at a later date.

This case is under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

