Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release.

Kenerly was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators believe Kenerly’s hat fell off while he was crossing the track and he was hit when he went to retrieve it.

The crossing gates were down and signals were active when the man was hit, police said. All railway crossings from Nasa Boulevard to Silver Palm Avenue were blocked, according to the release.

Police said there was no indication the man was trying to harm himself when he was hit.

