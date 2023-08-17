Over 1M dehumidifiers recalled over fire risk

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a million dehumidifiers are being recalled over fears they could catch fire.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under numerous brand names, including Kenmore, GE, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The recalled machines were made between January 2011 and February 2014.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received nearly two dozen reports of the dehumidifiers catching fire, with nearly 700 cases of them overheating.

