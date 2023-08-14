Wood fragments in Nestlé Toll House cookie dough prompts recall

Nestlé USA is recalling some of its refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough because it may contain wood fragments.

Nestlé is recalling two batches of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” bar products, produced on April 24 and April 25, 2023. No other variety of cookie dough is affected.

The cookie dough was sold under batch numbers “311457531K” and “311557534K” with “Best By” dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

There have been no reports of injuries. The Food and Drug Administration said Nestlé is issuing the recall as a precaution.

Anyone who has the cookie dough should not make or eat the product. They should return the cookie dough to the retailer where they bought it for a refund.

You can also call Nestlé at 1-800-681-1678, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

