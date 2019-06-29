22-year-old dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the 1400 block of Sackett Circle.

Orange County deputies said they were responding to a shooting call between neighbors at 3:22 a.m. That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said they have one man in custody and are not looking for any other suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.