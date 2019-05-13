29-year-old man standing in road fatally struck in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A driver fatally struck a man who was standing in the road Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Angeline Weller, 78, was driving eastbound on NE 7th Street in Marion County at 8:57 p.m. when she struck Nicklaus Knight, 29, who was standing in the lane, the report said.

It's unclear why Knight was standing in the road. Troopers said Weller was unable to slow or stop before the front of her Honda CR-V hit the man.

Knight, who was from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.