2nd teen surrenders after man shot in neck at Volusia party, police say

OAK HILL, Fla. - A 15-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting after crashing an Oak Hill party turned himself in to police Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said James Powell, who was wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge, turned himself in at the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officials said Sylvano Leslie II, 17, who was wanted on the same charge, turned himself in Monday evening.

The teens were arrested in connection with the shooting of Joel Tatro, 45. Tatro was taken to Halifax Health, where he was in critical but stable condition, according to deputies. Family members say Tatro is paralyzed.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Church Street in Oak Hill, where authorities said a man was hosting a party for his children, who are in high school.

James Powell.

A confrontation arose when the teens, who were not invited to the party, arrived and one of them refused to leave, according to officials. Deputies said Tatro was shot in the neck during an altercation.

A witness at the scene told authorities that Powell told Tatro he was going to kill him before firing the gun, according to the incident report.

According to a news release, the teens fled the scene after the shooting.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.