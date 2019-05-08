3 arrested in organized boat theft ring, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after Melbourne police received a tip that an organized theft ring may be in the area, according to authorities.

Melbourne police and detectives were keeping watch at Dockside Marine in the 2800 block of South Harbor City Boulevard, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police said the surveillance was prompted by information received from the Martin County Sheriff's Office about an organized theft ring targeting boats and outboard motors. The group was believed to have moved north from Martin County and reportedly had been as far north as the Pineda Causeway.

On April 8, three Miami-Dade men were arrested in Martin County after several boat motors valued in the thousands were reported stolen, officials said.

Melbourne police reported Tuesday night that they observed three men in two vehicles at Dockside Marine.

After cutting the fence, police said the men removed boat motors and equipment, "staging it for pickup" while the driver in the second vehicle kept watch. The method was similar to the April theft in Martin County, officials said.

The men fled and tried to hide when Melbourne police and deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office moved in.

After a search of the compound, which included K-9 Officer Dave Helms and K-9 Brutus, all three were arrested for multiple felonies and transported to the county jail.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this or similar cases is urged to contact Detective Jennewein at 321-608-6481 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today