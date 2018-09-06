3 arrested in 'planned execution' of Army veteran in Deltona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in the "planned execution" of a 60-year-old Deltona man who was shot and killed in November while trying to help a stranded motorist.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, representatives of the state attorney’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a news conference at noon Thursday to announce the arrests.

Carlos Cruz-Echevarria, an Army veteran, was found slain after he heard a stranger having car trouble near his home on Puritan Street in Deltona and offered to help, deputies said. Someone in the car shot Cruz three times and stole his truck, deputies said. The car, which had been reported stolen, was left in the ditch, officials said.

"The term that comes to mind is 'human trash' for the perpetrators of this crime, and we're not going to rest until this person or person are rotting behind bars," Chitwood said days after the attack.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.