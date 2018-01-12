Osceola sheriff provides update on missing Kissimmee woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff's Office detectives will provide an update Friday on a Kissimmee woman missing since Monday.

Deputies said Janice Zengotita-Torres, of Kissimmee, was last seen Monday. According to family friends, Zengotita was last seen in Kissimmee on South John Young Parkway at 12:45 a.m. driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson will speak about the case at 4 p.m. Friday.

