3 children, 245 animals removed from 'deplorable' Florida home

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Three children and 245 animals were removed from a Edgewater home that was in "deplorable condition," according to police.

Edgewater police said officers were called Sunday to the 2700 block of Royal Palm Drive for a well-being check on the children.

Police said they found the children, ages 8, 9 and 10, and the animals, including a dead guinea pig, at the home,

"It was immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals, including a dead guinea pig, were being cared for properly," Edgewater police said in a news release. "The residence was in deplorable living conditions."

Police said rotting food, animal feces and urine were present throughout the home.

Melissa Hamilton, 49, Greg Nelson, 57, and Susan Nelson, 43, face three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty, according to police.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families and were placed with a family member, officials said.

The animals were taken to the Edgewater Animal Shelter, which is in need of help. Donations can be dropped off at 605 Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater.





Animals surrendered:

Dogs: 4

Cats: 2

Guinea pigs: 9 plus 1 deceased

Rabbits: 12

Hamsters: 4

Sugar gliders: 10

Birds: 14

Gecko: 1

Tortoise: 1

Hedge hog: 1

Bearded dragons: 7

Leopard spotted gecko: 1

Mice: 95

Rats: 60 adults 23 babies

