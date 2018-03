ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men were shot near an Orlando gas station Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at 8613 Forest City Road, near a Trackway gas station at 3:15 p.m.

Deputies said two of the men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one was taken to Florida Hospital Altamonte. Their conditions were not immediately available.

