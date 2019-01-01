3 people shot at Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three people were shot on New Year's Day at a Melbourne home during a domestic incident, Melbourne police officials said.

Authorities were called to 3243 Woodsmill Drive after receiving reports of a disturbance. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims, according to officials.

The home was surrounded and the unnamed suspect surrendered to officers, police said.

"The involved parties appear to share domestic relations and have all been accounted for," Lt. Shawn Eising said in a news release. "At this time there is no danger to the general public."

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

