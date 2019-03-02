3 suspects arrested in Osceola County murder of innocent bystander

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three men are accused of shooting an uninvolved grandfather who was inside of his home, according to officials from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Ruiz, 22, Jacob Elliot Lopez, 20 and Armani Hugo Matos, 21, were arrested in Davenport Friday on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and robbery with a firearm. The three are accused of killing 57-year-old Darik Febus on Tuesday after an altercation outside of his home in the Hammock Trails subdivision escalated into a gunfight.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said the suspects were engaging in "illegal drug activity" outside of Febus' home when the gunfire began. Shots were fired in the direction of Febus' home, striking and killing him.

Febus was an innocent bystander who was not connected to the drug activity, according to Gibson. He said the location of the incident was random and is believed to be isolated. Gibson said part of the investigation includes figuring out why the three men ended up outside of Febus' home.

Gibson said the further information about the kidnapping and robbery charges will be released as authorities' investigation continues. There is surveillance video involved in the incident that has not yet been released.

Darik Febus.

Febus is remembered as a longtime resident of Osceola County who "would lend to anyone, anytime."

"Hearts and prayers should be with this family who have lost this man," Gibson said.

