3 teens arrested following gunfire near Apopka High School

In this photo, Keldon Lewis is shown in possession of a gun that was used to shoot in the direction of several people, police said Friday night. A bystander snapped the picture and provided it to police, officers said. No one was hurt.

APOPKA, Fla. - Police arrested three teenagers Friday in connection with an argument that started at Apopka High School and culminated in a shooting, officers said.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

All three teens involved are accused of multiple charges. The most serious of the offenses is attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, of which Keyrontae Harrell faces four counts.

Police captured Harrell, 17, just before 8:50 p.m. His other charges include possessing a gun while under the age of 18, shooting into a vehicle, unlawfully discharging the gun over a roadway and domestic battery.

The shooting took place about 2:40 p.m. near Lake Avenue and Summit Street.

Within an hour of the incident, police had arrested 16-year-old Zari Grant and 17-year-old Keldon Lewis.

Grant and Lewis both face the same charge as Harrell for possessing a gun while underage.

Grant is also accused of having a gun on school grounds, while Lewis discharged the firearm over a roadway and shot into a vehicle, police said.

In the photo shown above, Lewis is aiming the gun in the direction of several people, according to a news release from police.

No further details were released.

