3 teens arrested following gunfire near Apopka High School

APOPKA, Fla. - Police arrested three teenagers Friday in connection with an argument that started at Apopka High School and culminated in a shooting, officers said.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
All three teens involved are accused of multiple charges. The most serious of the offenses is attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, of which Keyrontae Harrell faces four counts.
Police captured Harrell, 17, just before 8:50 p.m. His other charges include possessing a gun while under the age of 18, shooting into a vehicle, unlawfully discharging the gun over a roadway and domestic battery.
The shooting took place about 2:40 p.m. near Lake Avenue and Summit Street.
Within an hour of the incident, police had arrested 16-year-old Zari Grant and 17-year-old Keldon Lewis.
Grant and Lewis both face the same charge as Harrell for possessing a gun while underage.
Grant is also accused of having a gun on school grounds, while Lewis discharged the firearm over a roadway and shot into a vehicle, police said.
In the photo shown above, Lewis is aiming the gun in the direction of several people, according to a news release from police.
No further details were released.
