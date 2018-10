ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Silver Star and Sheringham roads, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers remained at the scene as of 9 p.m.

The wreck took place at 7:40 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The intersection was blocked while troopers investigated.

