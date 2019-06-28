3-year-old bitten by family dog airlifted as trauma alert, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 3-year-old child was airlifted as a trauma alert after being bitten by the family dog, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said the bite happened around 10:30 a.m.

The victim's grandmother told News 6 that the boy was outside with the family's two pit bull mixes when one of the dogs, named Trump, grabbed him by his neck. The other dog was not involved in the attack.

The child was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for wounds on the upper body. Officials said the child's injuries are likely not life-threatening.

Animal services took both dogs.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

