3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at Orlando home

Police release few details about boy's death

By Justin Campbell - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at an Orlando home, police said.

The boy was found at a home on Lake Como Circle.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy died at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to police.

Orlando police said foul play is not suspected, but officials said the boy did not suffer from a medical condition.

No other details have been released.

