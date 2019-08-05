3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at an Orlando home, police said.

The boy was found at a home on Lake Como Circle.

Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy died at Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to police.

Orlando police said foul play is not suspected, but officials said the boy did not suffer from a medical condition.

No other details have been released.

A 3-year-old boy died yesterday after being found unresponsive at a home on Lake Como Cirlce... we’re live this morning with the latest on what police know so far @news6wkmg — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 5, 2019

