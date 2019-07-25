30 firearms stolen from Orlando gun range, ATF says

Gregg Canes/CNN

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal authorities are looking for the masked individuals who stole 30 firearms from an Orlando gun range earlier this month.

The burglary happened in the early morning hours of July 17 at Oakridge Gun Range on South Orange Avenue, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities said the burglars used masks or clothing to conceal their faces.

The ATF and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).

