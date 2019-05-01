4 deputies shoot man playing loud music at Sweetwater Country Club

APOPKA, Fla. - Four deputies shot and critically wounded a man who they say pointed a gun at them during a confrontation early Wednesday at the Sweetwater Country Club near Apopka, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called early Wednesday because loud music was coming from a home on Majestic Oak Drive.

Mina said a 49-year-old man, whose name has not been released, came out of the house with a gun.

"It is our understanding he pointed the gun at deputies and they fired, striking him," Mina said. "They rendered first-aid on scene and he was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The deputies were not hurt.

A woman was in the home but did not witness the shooting, nor was she injured, according to Mina.

Mina said deputies were called to the same home twice in March because of loud music and a man who was drunk. Mina said the man was beligerent toward deputies during at least one of those calls.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in law enforcement shootings.

Mina said his agency and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

In a tweet, the Orange County Sheriff's Office asked people to avoid the area.

Police activity in the Sweetwater Country Club Subdividion in Apopka, please stay clear of area. Media: PIO is responding. Staging will be at the StarChild Academy - 1550 N Wekiwa Springs Rd. pic.twitter.com/M77vS7Eu6J — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2019

First on the scene of a reported shooting at Sweetwater Country Club in Apopka. Working to learn more, large Orange County deputy presence. Hear more at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/UfxHGqLtAo — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 1, 2019

