4 hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Orange County

Firefighters called to Stonebriar Way, east of UCF

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County residents were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, fire offiicals said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 15000 block of Stonebriar Way, east of the University of Central Florida.

Fire officials said the call was reported as a possible gas leak and one patient was unconscious. 

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

