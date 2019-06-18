4 hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County residents were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, fire offiicals said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 15000 block of Stonebriar Way, east of the University of Central Florida.

Fire officials said the call was reported as a possible gas leak and one patient was unconscious.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

#breaking HAZMAT on the scene at Stonebriar Way. Just saw one patient being taken to the hospital. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/KLqsMBYmqK — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 18, 2019

#Hazmat: OCFRD is on scene 15000 block of Stonebriar Way for reports of suspicious odor/possible carbon monoxide exposure. 4 adult patients transport to #AdventHealth. Crews still assessing condition of family dog. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019

