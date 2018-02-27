4 takeaways from Brevard County's school security plan

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaking on Feb. 23 in Tallahassee at a law enforcement leaders workshop hosted by Gov. Rick Scott after the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County School Superintendent Desmond Blackburn and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey discussed an improved school security plan Monday following the shooting in Broward County on Feb. 14 during which 17 people were killed.

Ivey compared the four-tiered plan to a bulletproof vest, saying each layer would add another element of protection for students and teachers.

Here are the four parts to the Brevard County Schools and Sheriff’s Office plan to keep schools safe.

1. EDUCATION AND AWARENESS

Training teachers: Including training throughout the school year for new teachers as they come in as well

Training students: Currently, teachers watch a video, but Brevard officials say students will watch a similar video and have peer-to-peer training.

Active shooter drills: While Superintendent Blackburn was in Tallahassee, the No. 1 request from student representatives from Broward County was mandatory active- shooter drills for all grades, not just elementary.

STAR Initiative: This is a program that's already being implemented in elementary schools, but will target students with behavioral and mental issues and connect them to resources in the community, including schools and law enforcement.

Operation "Speak Out": This is a "see something, say something" operation that is already in Brevard County schools but will roll out harder. Ivey is working with the Crimeline tip line to get something similar set up for schools, including an app, allowing students to call or message tips in.

2. HARDENING SCHOOLS AND FACILITIES

Single point of entry, video surveillance and more fencing at all 82 schools

Structural changes, including how doors in classrooms, gyms, media centers, libraries are locked.

Including possible lockdown from remote location.

Implement a strategic response plan.

3. SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER AT EVERY SCHOOL

Currently, there are 36 SROs at 82 schools in Brevard County; they want to get that number up to have one at each school.

This comes after Gov. Rick Scott's plan called for 1 SRO per 1,000 students, so they will be getting more funding through the state.

They want to make this happen by NEXT school year.

4. STOMP: SHERIFF TRAINED ONSITE MARSHAL PROGRAM

This is a 100% volunteer program open to teachers and staff members who would like to carry firearms on campus.

Minimum 132 hours of training including firearm proficiency, same as deputies

Fully vetted through background checks.

They will not be paid.

Whoever is part of STOMP will be anonymous to students.

Still has to get school board approval.

Will also be open for public discussion before being voted on.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.